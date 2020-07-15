Apartment List
/
CO
/
thornton
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

138 Studio Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,260
473 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Thornton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,345
635 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of Thornton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
River North Art District
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,315
540 sqft
We're here to help you find your new home. You can apply online 24/7, schedule a video tour with one of our sales associates, or visit the property in person via self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact us for more details.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:00 PM
10 Units Available
River North Art District
Link 35
1220 35th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
405 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available in River North Art District, near Saint Charles Place Park and Metro stop. Mixed-use building offers restaurant and dog wash. Extra storage available.
Results within 10 miles of Thornton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:01 AM
5 Units Available
City Park West
Aperture
1777 Williams St, Denver, CO
Studio
$974
259 sqft
Aperture is a celebration -- of still photography, of motion picture photography, of cameras, film, life and memories. And around here, every shot is a keeper.\n\nChoose from a studio or one bedroom, in one of 2 great buildings.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
14 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,092
333 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
27 Units Available
Baker
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,212
432 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
$
17 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,455
681 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
11 Units Available
Berkeley
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
467 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 05:48 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:50 AM
4 Units Available
West Colfax
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
70 Units Available
Lowry Field
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
572 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,421
526 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,139
512 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,319
480 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Denver
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,380
605 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
226 Units Available
Baker
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
473 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
526 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Via
828 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,290
565 sqft
New apartments in the Golden Triangle, Downtown Denver. Walking distance to Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, and local museums and parks. Residents enjoy the social lounge, plunge pool, fitness studio and wellness spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,192
803 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

July 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Thornton rents held steady over the past month

Thornton rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Thornton stand at $1,515 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,917 for a two-bedroom. Thornton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Thornton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thornton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Thornton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thornton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Thornton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,917 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Thornton fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thornton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Thornton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThornton 3 BedroomsThornton Accessible ApartmentsThornton Apartments under $1,000Thornton Apartments under $1,100
    Thornton Apartments under $1,200Thornton Apartments under $1,400Thornton Apartments with BalconyThornton Apartments with GarageThornton Apartments with GymThornton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThornton Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with PoolThornton Apartments with Washer-DryerThornton Dog Friendly ApartmentsThornton Furnished ApartmentsThornton Pet Friendly PlacesThornton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
    Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South Thornton
    Quimby

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
    Arapahoe Community College