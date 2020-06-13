Apartment List
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO

Finding an apartment in Thornton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,215
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Thornton
9 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Thornton
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
55 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Washington
32 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
South Thornton
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10831 Albion Place
10831 Albion Place, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Thornton Home - This two story home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Thornton. Features 2 living areas, garage and a fenced back yard. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1344 square feet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12862 Jasmine St #C
12862 Jasmine St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
12862 Jasmine St #C Available 07/01/20 Updated Riverdale Park Condo - This town home is an end unit and faces the community pool with a large patio area. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliance.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12779 Jasmine Ct
12779 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1448 sqft
12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
2004 E 103rd Ave
2004 East 103rd Avenue, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1101 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Double Master Townhome Early July - Property Id: 116066 Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom in Thornton - When you walk in the front door of this charming corner townhouse you'll find an entry with a coat closet and the door to the
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Thornton, CO

Finding an apartment in Thornton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

