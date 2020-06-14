Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO with garage

Thornton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,563
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
18 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,215
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
31 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2401 E 127th Ave
2401 East 127th Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1885 sqft
Beautiful Eastlake Shores (house will be professionally clean and carpet shampoo prior to move in) low maintenance 2 story style bright (natural light) home in quiet neighborhood, within a block of a park, lake, and walking trails.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
3601 E 103rd Cir
3601 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Next to New Light Rail! A Refreshingly New Exclusive Downtown Condo Life Style in Thornton with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The master bedroom offers a five piece bath, walk-in closet and private balcony that is shared with a living room access.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
14798 Gaylord St
14798 Gaylord Street, Thornton, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2984 sqft
This traditional 5 bed 3.5 bath, two story is located on one of the largest corner lots in the highly sought after Quail Valley neighborhood. Home has gorgeous quartz counter tops and high quality Kitchenaid appliances in the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11214 Albion St
11214 Albion Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1830 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom bi level home in Thornton with a large yard and 2 car garage. Newer appliances and unfinished basement for storage. Close to parks and in established Woodglenn neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10831 Albion Place
10831 Albion Place, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Thornton Home - This two story home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Thornton. Features 2 living areas, garage and a fenced back yard. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1344 square feet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1224 E. 130th Avenue #D
1224 East 130th Avenue, Thornton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2430 sqft
1224 E.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12862 Jasmine St #C
12862 Jasmine St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
12862 Jasmine St #C Available 07/01/20 Updated Riverdale Park Condo - This town home is an end unit and faces the community pool with a large patio area. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
2004 E 103rd Ave
2004 East 103rd Avenue, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1101 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Double Master Townhome Early July - Property Id: 116066 Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom in Thornton - When you walk in the front door of this charming corner townhouse you'll find an entry with a coat closet and the door to the

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
12301 Holly Street
12301 Holly Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Charming and private single-family ranch home on 5 acres that’s great for a small family or couple! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is in a convenient, safe neighborhood in Thornton that is close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4914 E 101st Court
4914 East 101st Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1420 sqft
4914 E 101st Court Available 07/01/20 Bright 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Nearby Parks and Trails, Quiet Neighborhood - Quiet neighborhood and street. No through traffic. Across from Park. Ample closets including front hall closet for coats, hats, and boots.

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
13748 Steel Court
13748 Steele Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * Hardwood floors * Stainless steel appliances * Gas stove * Finished basement with 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) * 2 car

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
9886 Milwaukee Street
9886 Milwaukee Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1296 sqft
Newley renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely remodeled tri-level home! Spacious and updated throughout! New paint, flooring and appliances, this home wont last long. Three bedrooms, two bathroom house with attached two car garage.

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12722 Jasmine Street
12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1687 sqft
*** 15 MONTH LEASE *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Thornton, CO

Why live in over-crowded Denver when there’s a swell ‘burb like Thornton just ten miles north? With 230 acres of open space, more than 40 public parks, easy commuting to Denver via I-25 and all of Colorado’s legendary resorts just mere hours away, Thornton is booming. There’s still plenty of screaming bargains to be had, however, making now the perfect time to start pounding the Thornton pavement on the quest for your dream rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Thornton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Thornton, CO

Thornton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

