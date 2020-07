Promenade at Hunters Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly volleyball court accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground

Promenade at Hunter’s Glen Apartments welcomes you to discover our superior lakeside community in Thornton, CO. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes are situated next to Hunter’s Glen Lake. Enjoy lake and mountain views, unparalleled community amenities, and recently renovated apartments just 20 minutes north of Denver.