103 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO with hardwood floors
1 of 14
1 of 75
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 39
Why live in over-crowded Denver when there’s a swell ‘burb like Thornton just ten miles north? With 230 acres of open space, more than 40 public parks, easy commuting to Denver via I-25 and all of Colorado’s legendary resorts just mere hours away, Thornton is booming. There’s still plenty of screaming bargains to be had, however, making now the perfect time to start pounding the Thornton pavement on the quest for your dream rental.
Having trouble with Craigslist Thornton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thornton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.