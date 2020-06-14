Apartment List
103 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO with hardwood floors

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Thornton, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thornton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
21 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
18 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
South Thornton
9 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
$
31 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
8 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
$
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.
South Thornton
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

Quimby
1 Unit Available
2004 E 103rd Ave
2004 East 103rd Avenue, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1101 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Double Master Townhome Early July - Property Id: 116066 Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom in Thornton - When you walk in the front door of this charming corner townhouse you'll find an entry with a coat closet and the door to the

South Thornton
1 Unit Available
8701 Huron Street #9-207
8701 Huron Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
520 sqft
AVAILABLE! 1BR, Top Floor Thornton Condo, Balcony, Fireplace, 88th to I25 Access! - EDGE Properties, Inc.

Quimby
1 Unit Available
837 E 98th Avenue
837 East 98th Avenue, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! You will fall in love with this ground floor condo as soon as you walk in! Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area and an open floor plan with plenty of space for all your furniture.

South Thornton
1 Unit Available
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
150 sqft
Rent Price: $725 Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house. 1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan.

1 Unit Available
4914 E 101st Court
4914 East 101st Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1420 sqft
4914 E 101st Court Available 07/01/20 Bright 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Nearby Parks and Trails, Quiet Neighborhood - Quiet neighborhood and street. No through traffic. Across from Park. Ample closets including front hall closet for coats, hats, and boots.

1 Unit Available
13748 Steel Court
13748 Steele Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * Hardwood floors * Stainless steel appliances * Gas stove * Finished basement with 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) * 2 car
Results within 1 mile of Thornton
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
$
Northglenn
22 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,347
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
City Guide for Thornton, CO

Why live in over-crowded Denver when there’s a swell ‘burb like Thornton just ten miles north? With 230 acres of open space, more than 40 public parks, easy commuting to Denver via I-25 and all of Colorado’s legendary resorts just mere hours away, Thornton is booming. There’s still plenty of screaming bargains to be had, however, making now the perfect time to start pounding the Thornton pavement on the quest for your dream rental.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Thornton, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Thornton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

