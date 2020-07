Avana Eastlake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport dog park hot tub online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Avana apartments showcase luxurious features like high-end, energy-efficient appliances and elegant finishes. Residents will appreciate plush carpet, tile or hardwood flooring and well-lit chef-friendly kitchens. The spacious floor plans of our Avana apartment homes are perfect for relaxing and entertaining, and our pet-friendly environments include dedicated grilling areas, inspiring club houses, well-equipped fitness centers and resort-style swimming pools. Call an Avana community your home, and you'll be right in the middle of your area's hottest restaurants and shopping venues. Our beautiful apartment homes are strategically positioned near public transportation and major highways in an effort to make your daily commute a breeze.