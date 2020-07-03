All apartments in Denver
Carousel
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

Carousel

1905 South York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 South York Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a3c5c9067 ---- The Carousel features large 1-bedroom apartments, overlooking a central courtyard, in the heart of the University of Denver. The building offers on-site laundry, air conditioning and reserved off-street parking is available. 2 pets are allowed, with a 35-lb weight limit each. Carousel Apartments, 1905 S. York St, are on the DU campus, just east of the Ritchie Center. Convenient to classes and after-class entertainment, the Carousel is a few blocks to the light rail for easy downtown access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carousel have any available units?
Carousel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Carousel have?
Some of Carousel's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carousel currently offering any rent specials?
Carousel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carousel pet-friendly?
Yes, Carousel is pet friendly.
Does Carousel offer parking?
Yes, Carousel offers parking.
Does Carousel have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carousel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carousel have a pool?
No, Carousel does not have a pool.
Does Carousel have accessible units?
No, Carousel does not have accessible units.
Does Carousel have units with dishwashers?
No, Carousel does not have units with dishwashers.

