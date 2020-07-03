Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Carousel features large 1-bedroom apartments, overlooking a central courtyard, in the heart of the University of Denver. The building offers on-site laundry, air conditioning and reserved off-street parking is available. 2 pets are allowed, with a 35-lb weight limit each. Carousel Apartments, 1905 S. York St, are on the DU campus, just east of the Ritchie Center. Convenient to classes and after-class entertainment, the Carousel is a few blocks to the light rail for easy downtown access.