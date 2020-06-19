9673 South Boston Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool internet access

One of 3 luxury condos,newly renovated, professionally decorated /furnished & privately owned.My units are the finest units in Boston Commons-2 bedroom,2 full bath- approx. 1000 sq. ft. Features: ground floor & 2nd floor location across from pool & clubhouse,fully furnished (including all needed kitchen & cooking amenities, linens, etc), flat screen,hi speed internet & cable tv, fireplace,A/C,stack W/D in unit. A private patio,covered parking,pool and other amenities, small to medium size dogs accepted(NO CATS) with additional pet fee& all utilities included. This condo is located in Greenwood Village & heart of DTC, Cherry Creek schools. Minutes to light rail,restaurants, Park Meadows Mall,Greenwood Village, athletic club, shopping and markets. All of this for less than $90 per night (monthly rate $2695).



Pets- max of 2 small or medium dogs allowed -( one time non -refundable pet fee of $275 per pet).



I have 2 other identical, additional units in this complex-



Visit my website:



For Immediate Response - Call or text Michael