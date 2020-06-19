All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9673 South Boston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9673 South Boston Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

9673 South Boston Street

9673 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9673 East Oxford Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
One of 3 luxury condos,newly renovated, professionally decorated /furnished & privately owned.My units are the finest units in Boston Commons-2 bedroom,2 full bath- approx. 1000 sq. ft. Features: ground floor & 2nd floor location across from pool & clubhouse,fully furnished (including all needed kitchen & cooking amenities, linens, etc), flat screen,hi speed internet & cable tv, fireplace,A/C,stack W/D in unit. A private patio,covered parking,pool and other amenities, small to medium size dogs accepted(NO CATS) with additional pet fee& all utilities included. This condo is located in Greenwood Village & heart of DTC, Cherry Creek schools. Minutes to light rail,restaurants, Park Meadows Mall,Greenwood Village, athletic club, shopping and markets. All of this for less than $90 per night (monthly rate $2695).

Pets- max of 2 small or medium dogs allowed -( one time non -refundable pet fee of $275 per pet).

I have 2 other identical, additional units in this complex-

Visit my website:

For Immediate Response - Call or text Michael

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9673 South Boston Street have any available units?
9673 South Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9673 South Boston Street have?
Some of 9673 South Boston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9673 South Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
9673 South Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9673 South Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9673 South Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 9673 South Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 9673 South Boston Street offers parking.
Does 9673 South Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9673 South Boston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9673 South Boston Street have a pool?
Yes, 9673 South Boston Street has a pool.
Does 9673 South Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 9673 South Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9673 South Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9673 South Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University