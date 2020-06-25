All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 950 S Clayton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
950 S Clayton Way
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

950 S Clayton Way

950 South Clayton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Belcaro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

950 South Clayton Way, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
950 S Clayton Way Available 06/01/19 Adorable 3 bedroom Updated Bonnie Brae House! - Step into the comfort of home in this 3 bedroom fully updated Bonnie Brae house.
The lovely living room with fireplace and loads of sunlight and dining area for guest entertainment. Hardwood Floors throughout
Master bedroom with rare remodeled ensuite master bath accompanies a second bedroom and bath in this adorable home.
Kitchen is fully updated with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances.
Fully finished basement has a large entertainment room with built in cabinetry, 3rd conforming bedroom and full bath.
Laundry room with washer and dryer included.
You will love the private back yard, new deck and patio for outside barbecue
Detached 2 car garage
The house is walking distance to the Bonnie Brae Park, Corey Merril Schools and within a mile of Wash Park.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the quaint Bonnie Brae neighborhood.
Book your showing today

NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4845834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 S Clayton Way have any available units?
950 S Clayton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 S Clayton Way have?
Some of 950 S Clayton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 S Clayton Way currently offering any rent specials?
950 S Clayton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 S Clayton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 S Clayton Way is pet friendly.
Does 950 S Clayton Way offer parking?
Yes, 950 S Clayton Way offers parking.
Does 950 S Clayton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 S Clayton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 S Clayton Way have a pool?
No, 950 S Clayton Way does not have a pool.
Does 950 S Clayton Way have accessible units?
No, 950 S Clayton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 950 S Clayton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 S Clayton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University