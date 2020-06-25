Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

950 S Clayton Way Available 06/01/19 Adorable 3 bedroom Updated Bonnie Brae House! - Step into the comfort of home in this 3 bedroom fully updated Bonnie Brae house.

The lovely living room with fireplace and loads of sunlight and dining area for guest entertainment. Hardwood Floors throughout

Master bedroom with rare remodeled ensuite master bath accompanies a second bedroom and bath in this adorable home.

Kitchen is fully updated with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances.

Fully finished basement has a large entertainment room with built in cabinetry, 3rd conforming bedroom and full bath.

Laundry room with washer and dryer included.

You will love the private back yard, new deck and patio for outside barbecue

Detached 2 car garage

The house is walking distance to the Bonnie Brae Park, Corey Merril Schools and within a mile of Wash Park.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the quaint Bonnie Brae neighborhood.

Book your showing today



NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4845834)