Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

885 Dexter Street

885 Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

885 Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
yoga
Uniquely Tiled Interior: One Bedroom in Hale - Property Id: 263824

Hilltop has always been hip with walking distance to cool shops and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Denver. Perfect access to Cap Hill / Cheesman Park and Cherry Creek with a short drive.

Interior:
Open, Light-Filled Apartment Homes | Multiple Layouts | Private Balconies w/ Views* | LVT Wood Flooring | Bright White Cabinetry | New Appliances | Newly Tiled Bathroom Walls w/ Accent Tiles | New Bathroom Vanities | New Carpet in Bedrooms |

Community Features:
New Entrance Lobby & Clubhouse w/ Coffee Bar | Controlled Access | Exercise Equipment & Free Weights | Yoga & Ballet Bar Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Mounted TV w/ DVD player| Outdoor Resort-Style Pool + Private Cabanas| Rooftop Deck w/ Stunning Downtown & Mountain Views* | Stainless Steel Grilling Island| Fire Pit Lounge | Dog Park | Reserved Covered & Uncovered Parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263824
Property Id 263824

(RLNE5709629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 Dexter Street have any available units?
885 Dexter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 Dexter Street have?
Some of 885 Dexter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 Dexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
885 Dexter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 Dexter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 885 Dexter Street is pet friendly.
Does 885 Dexter Street offer parking?
Yes, 885 Dexter Street does offer parking.
Does 885 Dexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 Dexter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 Dexter Street have a pool?
Yes, 885 Dexter Street has a pool.
Does 885 Dexter Street have accessible units?
No, 885 Dexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 885 Dexter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 Dexter Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

