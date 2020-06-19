885 Dexter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill lobby yoga

Uniquely Tiled Interior: One Bedroom in Hale



Hilltop has always been hip with walking distance to cool shops and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Denver. Perfect access to Cap Hill / Cheesman Park and Cherry Creek with a short drive.



Interior:

Open, Light-Filled Apartment Homes | Multiple Layouts | Private Balconies w/ Views* | LVT Wood Flooring | Bright White Cabinetry | New Appliances | Newly Tiled Bathroom Walls w/ Accent Tiles | New Bathroom Vanities | New Carpet in Bedrooms |



Community Features:

New Entrance Lobby & Clubhouse w/ Coffee Bar | Controlled Access | Exercise Equipment & Free Weights | Yoga & Ballet Bar Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Mounted TV w/ DVD player| Outdoor Resort-Style Pool + Private Cabanas| Rooftop Deck w/ Stunning Downtown & Mountain Views* | Stainless Steel Grilling Island| Fire Pit Lounge | Dog Park | Reserved Covered & Uncovered Parking

