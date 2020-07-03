870 S Saint Paul St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home encompasses so much warmth and charm in one of Denver's finest Neighborhoods, this ranch style home (2202

sq ft) consists of 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus a large two car garage plus a fenced in back yard oasis. This home sits comfortably on a large lot away from all the hustle and bustle of the city yet minutes to Washington park and Cherry Creek . Kitchen consists of a gas stove and custom tile work throughout and plenty of storage and counter space for all your holiday dinner parties and all the fun cooking in this fabulous space. There is also a finished basement great for a work out room or crafts/play area and a separate laundry room, also on one side of the kitchen is a large family room with plenty of natural light and windows plus a doggie door.

Special cozy sunroom for just the right book or meditation. Please contact Patricia to schedule a showing soon, 720 882-8040 or email- patricia@woodruffpm.com