870 S Saint Paul St
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

870 S Saint Paul St

870 South Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

870 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home encompasses so much warmth and charm in one of Denver's finest Neighborhoods, this ranch style home (2202
sq ft) consists of 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus a large two car garage plus a fenced in back yard oasis. This home sits comfortably on a large lot away from all the hustle and bustle of the city yet minutes to Washington park and Cherry Creek . Kitchen consists of a gas stove and custom tile work throughout and plenty of storage and counter space for all your holiday dinner parties and all the fun cooking in this fabulous space. There is also a finished basement great for a work out room or crafts/play area and a separate laundry room, also on one side of the kitchen is a large family room with plenty of natural light and windows plus a doggie door.
Special cozy sunroom for just the right book or meditation. Please contact Patricia to schedule a showing soon, 720 882-8040 or email- patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 S Saint Paul St have any available units?
870 S Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 S Saint Paul St have?
Some of 870 S Saint Paul St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 S Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
870 S Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 S Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 S Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 870 S Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 870 S Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 870 S Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 S Saint Paul St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 S Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 870 S Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 870 S Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 870 S Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 870 S Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 S Saint Paul St has units with dishwashers.

