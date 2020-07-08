8570 E Lowry Blvd 07-207

Amenities
One Bedroom in Convenient Lowry Location - Property Id: 243912
A vibrant upscale community, centrally located within one of Denver's distinctly historic, yet revitalized neighborhoods. Perfect for our active lifestyles with easy access to city, suburban and mountain pursuits. Root, heal and grow in this wellness-inspired apartment community for holistic living.
Amenities:
24 hr. fitness center w/ cardio & training equipment
Wellness center featuring meditation pods + Detoxifying living green Wall, Resident clubhouse featuring a coffee lounge & communal workspaces
Bike, ski and snowboard maintenance lounge
Parking garages + Pet grooming station
RELAXING POOL & OPEN ROOF DECK.
Pool-side cabanas + Outdoor kitchen w/ fire pits
WiFi and USB charging stations
Interior:
Front-loading washer & dryer +USB charging stations
Quartz countertops w/ Euro-style cabinets a
Stainless steel appliances & gas range
Full-height stone tile and glass showers*
Large walk-in closets with built-in shelving*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243912
Property Id 243912
(RLNE5726440)