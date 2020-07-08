8570 E Lowry Blvd 07-207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

One Bedroom in Convenient Lowry Location - Property Id: 243912



A vibrant upscale community, centrally located within one of Denver's distinctly historic, yet revitalized neighborhoods. Perfect for our active lifestyles with easy access to city, suburban and mountain pursuits. Root, heal and grow in this wellness-inspired apartment community for holistic living.



Amenities:

24 hr. fitness center w/ cardio & training equipment

Wellness center featuring meditation pods + Detoxifying living green Wall, Resident clubhouse featuring a coffee lounge & communal workspaces

Bike, ski and snowboard maintenance lounge

Parking garages + Pet grooming station

RELAXING POOL & OPEN ROOF DECK.

Pool-side cabanas + Outdoor kitchen w/ fire pits

WiFi and USB charging stations



Interior:

Front-loading washer & dryer +USB charging stations

Quartz countertops w/ Euro-style cabinets a

Stainless steel appliances & gas range

Full-height stone tile and glass showers*

Large walk-in closets with built-in shelving*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243912

Property Id 243912



(RLNE5726440)