All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7999 E. Kenyon Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

7999 E. Kenyon Avenue

7999 East Kenyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7999 East Kenyon Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available Now!! Large 3 Bedroom W/Office Single Family Home! - 7999 E. Kenyon Ave. is conveniently located in the Hampden South neighborhood near Cherry Creek Reservoir, Tamarac Shopping Center, Restaurants and The Elvis Movie Theater! Quick and Easy access to 1-25 and I-225!

This spacious home features large living room & separate dining room w/ hardwood flooring, two guest bedrooms, full bathroom, large master with 3/4 bath. Updated kitchen Includes, Gas range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher.
The finished basement features a huge family room, office space/additional room, bathroom and laundry room with hookups for a full size washer/dryer.
The yard has mature landscape, covered patio, fenced backyard and attached 1-car garage! This home does include central a/c!

The property is available for occupancy immediately and rents for $2,095.00 per month with a $1,800.00 deposit (with approved credit).
You must gross 3x's the amount of rent, no evictions or recent bankruptcies. $40 application fee for each person 18 yrs and older.
Dogs are allowed. Must be at least 1 year of age, current on vaccines and spayed or neutered. Additional $50 a month in rent and additional $100.00 deposit. No vicious breeds.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5072018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue have any available units?
7999 E. Kenyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue have?
Some of 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7999 E. Kenyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7999 E. Kenyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University