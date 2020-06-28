7999 E. Kenyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room pet friendly

Available Now!! Large 3 Bedroom W/Office Single Family Home! - 7999 E. Kenyon Ave. is conveniently located in the Hampden South neighborhood near Cherry Creek Reservoir, Tamarac Shopping Center, Restaurants and The Elvis Movie Theater! Quick and Easy access to 1-25 and I-225!



This spacious home features large living room & separate dining room w/ hardwood flooring, two guest bedrooms, full bathroom, large master with 3/4 bath. Updated kitchen Includes, Gas range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher.

The finished basement features a huge family room, office space/additional room, bathroom and laundry room with hookups for a full size washer/dryer.

The yard has mature landscape, covered patio, fenced backyard and attached 1-car garage! This home does include central a/c!



The property is available for occupancy immediately and rents for $2,095.00 per month with a $1,800.00 deposit (with approved credit).

You must gross 3x's the amount of rent, no evictions or recent bankruptcies. $40 application fee for each person 18 yrs and older.

Dogs are allowed. Must be at least 1 year of age, current on vaccines and spayed or neutered. Additional $50 a month in rent and additional $100.00 deposit. No vicious breeds.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5072018)