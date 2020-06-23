All apartments in Denver
748 Fairfax St
Last updated March 19 2019

748 Fairfax St

748 Fairfax St · No Longer Available
Location

748 Fairfax St, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Newly Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Hilltop Home Available In January. Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live Where You Have Access To Great School Districts (Carson Elementary), Parks, Restaurants, Denver's City Center, The Denver Zoo, Museum Of Nature And Science, And Easy Access To Downtown Denver! This Home Has Been Completely Remodeled: New Windows, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Gas Fireplace, New Kitchen, New Appliances, New Interior And Exterior Doors, New Light Fixtures, And New Paint Throughout. This Home Also Features A Large Fenced Backyard With A New Hot Tub, And A Two Car Garage. For More Information Contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at pamela@woodruffpm.com or 720-789-8981.

Open House Saturday 1/19/19 from 11am to 1pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Fairfax St have any available units?
748 Fairfax St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Fairfax St have?
Some of 748 Fairfax St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Fairfax St currently offering any rent specials?
748 Fairfax St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Fairfax St pet-friendly?
No, 748 Fairfax St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 748 Fairfax St offer parking?
Yes, 748 Fairfax St does offer parking.
Does 748 Fairfax St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 Fairfax St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Fairfax St have a pool?
No, 748 Fairfax St does not have a pool.
Does 748 Fairfax St have accessible units?
No, 748 Fairfax St does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Fairfax St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 Fairfax St has units with dishwashers.
