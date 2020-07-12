/
/
/
baker
113 Apartments for rent in Baker, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
30 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,531
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
27 Units Available
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,207
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1150 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
725 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, on-site laundry and reserved parking. Enjoy the community grill. Building is smoke-free. Walking distance to the Mayan Theatre and other entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,045
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
700 sqft
Updated apartments with a dishwasher, granite counters and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Property includes a 24-hour gym, onsite laundry and parking. Situated in the happening Historic Baker District.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
226 Units Available
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,495
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1107 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
41 Units Available
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,904
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1205 sqft
Alta SoBo Station’s one and two bedroom boutique apartments in Denver, Colorado, offer high-end finishes and lifestyle-enhancing amenities throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
46 GALAPAGO STREET
46 Galapago Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1659 sqft
Large Baker Neighborhood Townhouse - Property Id: 58215 Baker neighborhood new construction (2014) townhouse. Two master suites plus nonconforming office space and two more bathrooms (4 total.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105
70 West 6th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
70 W. 6th Ave. Unit 105 Available 08/07/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! NEW CARPET, RARE-LARGE TWO STORY CONDO IN GOLDEN TRIANGLE, PARKING INCLUDED! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021) Tenants only pay gas and electric.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
277 N. Broadway Unit 204
277 N Broadway, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,080
1363 sqft
Massive 1BD, 2BA South Broadway Condo With Dual Balconies And Large Open Concept - Updated corner unit located in one of SoBo's most coveted locations.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 W Irvington Pl
138 West Irvington Place, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
430 sqft
Cozy Carriage Home in Historic Baker - Property Id: 116375 1 Bedroom Carriage Home located in Historic Baker. Private fenced yard. A+ Location Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116375 Property Id 116375 (RLNE5740739)
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
317 Delaware Street
317 Delaware Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
600 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Please inquire about Fully furnished options as seen in Pictures.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
277 Broadway #211
277 Broadway, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
983 sqft
Great One Bedroom Condo off South Broadway in Denver - Available July 1st! - Come take a tour of this awesome condo located in the heart of Denver! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 792 square feet of livable space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 W Cedar Ave Unit 7
165 West Cedar Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
750 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo in wonderful Baker neighborhood!!! - 2 bed 1 bath condo in the Baker neighborhood. Upstairs end unit with walk up entrance. Back off the street, it's very quiet. On site FREE laundry. Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Baker
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
50 Units Available
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
994 sqft
Civic Lofts embodies all that makes Denver, Colorado such an exciting place to be.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
40 Units Available
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,137
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
923 sqft
Enjoy air-conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring within a vintage-style apartment. An online portal makes paying the bills seamless. Head to The Fainting Goat or Lowdown Brewery for nighttime fun.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,092
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio, 1-2 bedroom apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, new flooring and paint, and air conditioning. Common courtyard with seating and grill. Located within walking distance to several stores, cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
55 Units Available
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,206
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
21 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,400
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,040
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
