Denver, CO
680 South Alton
Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
680 South Alton
680 South Alton Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
680 South Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor
Amenities
recently renovated
gym
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
55+ Windsor Gardens community with many amenities( pool, golf, fitness center. restaurant, etc)
Newly remodeled( carpet, hardwood, fresh paint)corner 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with lanai facing courtyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 680 South Alton have any available units?
680 South Alton doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 680 South Alton have?
Some of 680 South Alton's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 680 South Alton currently offering any rent specials?
680 South Alton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 South Alton pet-friendly?
No, 680 South Alton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 680 South Alton offer parking?
No, 680 South Alton does not offer parking.
Does 680 South Alton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 South Alton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 South Alton have a pool?
Yes, 680 South Alton has a pool.
Does 680 South Alton have accessible units?
No, 680 South Alton does not have accessible units.
Does 680 South Alton have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 South Alton does not have units with dishwashers.
