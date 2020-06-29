67 Galapago St

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Light & bright micro-unit with private yard - Property Id: 33134
Sweet, spacious, sunny unit with updated kitchen & bath, new appliances, exposed brick, private fenced yard! Hardwood floors, 4 skylights, marble countertops...this unit is 5 blocks from the heart of the Santa Fe Art District, accessible to both bus and train public transit and a $6 Uber ride to downtown. There's a shady city park 2 blocks away with a city rec center that has an indoor pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33134
Property Id 33134
(RLNE5639567)