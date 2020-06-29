All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 67 Galapago St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
67 Galapago St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

67 Galapago St

67 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

67 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 05/01/20 Light & bright micro-unit with private yard - Property Id: 33134

Sweet, spacious, sunny unit with updated kitchen & bath, new appliances, exposed brick, private fenced yard! Hardwood floors, 4 skylights, marble countertops...this unit is 5 blocks from the heart of the Santa Fe Art District, accessible to both bus and train public transit and a $6 Uber ride to downtown. There's a shady city park 2 blocks away with a city rec center that has an indoor pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33134
Property Id 33134

(RLNE5639567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Galapago St have any available units?
67 Galapago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Galapago St have?
Some of 67 Galapago St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Galapago St currently offering any rent specials?
67 Galapago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Galapago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Galapago St is pet friendly.
Does 67 Galapago St offer parking?
No, 67 Galapago St does not offer parking.
Does 67 Galapago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Galapago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Galapago St have a pool?
Yes, 67 Galapago St has a pool.
Does 67 Galapago St have accessible units?
No, 67 Galapago St does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Galapago St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Galapago St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University