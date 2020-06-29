67 Galapago St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 05/01/20 Light & bright micro-unit with private yard - Property Id: 33134



Sweet, spacious, sunny unit with updated kitchen & bath, new appliances, exposed brick, private fenced yard! Hardwood floors, 4 skylights, marble countertops...this unit is 5 blocks from the heart of the Santa Fe Art District, accessible to both bus and train public transit and a $6 Uber ride to downtown. There's a shady city park 2 blocks away with a city rec center that has an indoor pool.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33134

Property Id 33134



(RLNE5639567)