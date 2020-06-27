All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 601 Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
601 Harrison St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

601 Harrison St

601 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

601 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
601 Harrison St Available 09/01/19 - Live in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, Congress Park - just blocks from Trader Joes and wonderful eateries including Snooze and Dae Gee Korean BBQ. Easy and quick access to the Cherry Creek shops and restaurants. This charming home offers a tranquil, warm, and light filled space. Open entryway, beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, along with a fully finished basement. Two large bedrooms, a smaller bedroom, and one bathroom upstairs. One bedroom, bathroom, and a spacious laundry room in the basement. A fully fenced in back yard with irrigated gardens and a multi-level patio/deck with patio furniture included provide an easy and comfortable space for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. Covered parking with additional storage. New furnace, hot water heater, central A/C, updated electrical and plumbing. Earlier move in date a possibility

(RLNE5005075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Harrison St have any available units?
601 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Harrison St have?
Some of 601 Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
601 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 601 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 601 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 601 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 601 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 601 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 601 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 601 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University