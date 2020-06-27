Amenities

601 Harrison St Available 09/01/19 - Live in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, Congress Park - just blocks from Trader Joes and wonderful eateries including Snooze and Dae Gee Korean BBQ. Easy and quick access to the Cherry Creek shops and restaurants. This charming home offers a tranquil, warm, and light filled space. Open entryway, beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, along with a fully finished basement. Two large bedrooms, a smaller bedroom, and one bathroom upstairs. One bedroom, bathroom, and a spacious laundry room in the basement. A fully fenced in back yard with irrigated gardens and a multi-level patio/deck with patio furniture included provide an easy and comfortable space for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. Covered parking with additional storage. New furnace, hot water heater, central A/C, updated electrical and plumbing. Earlier move in date a possibility



