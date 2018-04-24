All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

5805 E Minnesota Dr

5805 East Minnesota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5805 East Minnesota Drive, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3BD/1BA Ranch-Style Home in Cherry Creek!! This home features Hardwood Floors! Huge Windows! Tile Flooring in Bathroom! House will be Freshly Painted the beginning of November! New Tile Flooring to be Installed in Kitchen! Fenced-in Backyard! Outdoor shed! Large Patio! Washer & Dryer! Dishwasher! Pets okay with additional deposit.

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC

Call or text Heidi at 720-251-9336 or email heidi@elysiumrealtymanagement.com to schedule a showings.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 E Minnesota Dr have any available units?
5805 E Minnesota Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 E Minnesota Dr have?
Some of 5805 E Minnesota Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 E Minnesota Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5805 E Minnesota Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 E Minnesota Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 E Minnesota Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5805 E Minnesota Dr offer parking?
No, 5805 E Minnesota Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5805 E Minnesota Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 E Minnesota Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 E Minnesota Dr have a pool?
No, 5805 E Minnesota Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5805 E Minnesota Dr have accessible units?
No, 5805 E Minnesota Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 E Minnesota Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 E Minnesota Dr has units with dishwashers.

