/
/
/
virginia village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
535 Apartments for rent in Virginia Village, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$955
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,076
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:40am
2 Units Available
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
This stunning, newer building is in the heart of the business district. Apartments offer ample closet space, bike storage, designer flooring and lighting. Recently renovated community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
7 Units Available
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
897 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1295 S Ivy Way
1295 South Ivy Way, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
1295 S Ivy Way Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath house in Virginia Village - Tom Wagner 262.844.5533 tom.wagner@realatlas.com Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house in the Virginia Village area of Central Denver.
Results within 1 mile of Virginia Village
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$986
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
850 sqft
Welcome to The Atrii Apartments, a residential community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments in Cherry Creek, Denver. Comfortable living spaces await you with a wide range of in-home conveniences and community-wide amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
$
25 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes surrounded by lush landscape. Units feature stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. A basketball court and grill area are on site. Very close to Cherry Creek and Denver's finest shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
37 Units Available
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
950 sqft
Updated units with air conditioning, a patio and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a sauna, tennis court and business center. Near Leetsdale Marketplace Shopping Center and Jacobs Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,270
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
