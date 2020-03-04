All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 520 W. 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
520 W. 5th Ave
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

520 W. 5th Ave

520 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

520 West 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
520 W. 5th Ave Available 07/06/19 Convenient 1BD, 1BA Denver Home with Large Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,340
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off-Street Parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 small dog negotiable
*There is a $20 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4523838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 W. 5th Ave have any available units?
520 W. 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 W. 5th Ave have?
Some of 520 W. 5th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 W. 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
520 W. 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 W. 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 W. 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 520 W. 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 520 W. 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 520 W. 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 W. 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 W. 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 520 W. 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 520 W. 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 520 W. 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 520 W. 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 W. 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University