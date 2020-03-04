Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

520 W. 5th Ave Available 07/06/19 Convenient 1BD, 1BA Denver Home with Large Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,340

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off-Street Parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*1 small dog negotiable

*There is a $20 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4523838)