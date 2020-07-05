All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

5165 E Atlantic Place

5165 East Atlantic Place · No Longer Available
Location

5165 East Atlantic Place, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! RESERVE TODAY! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Finished Basement! New Kitchen! Great Yard! - Come home to this gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath ranch with basement and enjoy all the upgrades!! Our latest home, located at 5165 E. Atlantic Place, Denver, CO 80222 is ready for you to call home.

3 min to Colorado Blvd
5 min to I-25
Close to shopping, restaurants, cinema, and public transportation.

Offering
4 bedrooms, (3 up, 1 down)
2 bathrooms (1 up, 3/4 down)
Hardwood floors
Carpet down
Brand new kitchen
Large windows flood light into the home
Finished basement with bar top counters
Partial kitchen in basement
Beautifully landscaped yard with lots of mature trees, privacy fence, and lush grass.
Sprinkler system
Central AC
Central Heat

Want to apply for this home. Here is what we look for from our applicants.

Income meeting 3x the rent amount per month
Good Credit
Please no evictions or felonies within the last 7 years
Please no bankruptcies within the last 3 years
Our applications are $45 per adult, All adults residing in the home must apply.

Text or Call today for tour times!

(RLNE2291361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 E Atlantic Place have any available units?
5165 E Atlantic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5165 E Atlantic Place have?
Some of 5165 E Atlantic Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 E Atlantic Place currently offering any rent specials?
5165 E Atlantic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 E Atlantic Place pet-friendly?
No, 5165 E Atlantic Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5165 E Atlantic Place offer parking?
No, 5165 E Atlantic Place does not offer parking.
Does 5165 E Atlantic Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 E Atlantic Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 E Atlantic Place have a pool?
No, 5165 E Atlantic Place does not have a pool.
Does 5165 E Atlantic Place have accessible units?
No, 5165 E Atlantic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 E Atlantic Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5165 E Atlantic Place does not have units with dishwashers.

