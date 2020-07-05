Amenities

COMING SOON! RESERVE TODAY! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Finished Basement! New Kitchen! Great Yard! - Come home to this gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath ranch with basement and enjoy all the upgrades!! Our latest home, located at 5165 E. Atlantic Place, Denver, CO 80222 is ready for you to call home.



3 min to Colorado Blvd

5 min to I-25

Close to shopping, restaurants, cinema, and public transportation.



Offering

4 bedrooms, (3 up, 1 down)

2 bathrooms (1 up, 3/4 down)

Hardwood floors

Carpet down

Brand new kitchen

Large windows flood light into the home

Finished basement with bar top counters

Partial kitchen in basement

Beautifully landscaped yard with lots of mature trees, privacy fence, and lush grass.

Sprinkler system

Central AC

Central Heat



Want to apply for this home. Here is what we look for from our applicants.



Income meeting 3x the rent amount per month

Good Credit

Please no evictions or felonies within the last 7 years

Please no bankruptcies within the last 3 years

Our applications are $45 per adult, All adults residing in the home must apply.



Text or Call today for tour times!



(RLNE2291361)