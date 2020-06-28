Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

5105 Lowell Blvd Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Across Street From Regis - Here we have a beautiful home with original architecture inside. Two living rooms, tons of space, and a fully finished basement as well as a huge kitchen. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living spaces, and carpet in the bedrooms and basement.



Across the street from Regis University, close to I-70, less than 5 minutes from Tennyson St, close to bars, food, restaurants.



