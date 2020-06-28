All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5105 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5105 Lowell Blvd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

5105 Lowell Blvd

5105 Lowell Boulevard · (720) 613-0010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Regis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5105 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5105 Lowell Blvd · Avail. Jul 15

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5105 Lowell Blvd Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Across Street From Regis - Here we have a beautiful home with original architecture inside. Two living rooms, tons of space, and a fully finished basement as well as a huge kitchen. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living spaces, and carpet in the bedrooms and basement.

Across the street from Regis University, close to I-70, less than 5 minutes from Tennyson St, close to bars, food, restaurants.

See our virtual tour here:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1401964?a=1

Inquire today to schedule a personal tour. We are observing all precautions to keep everyone safe at this time!

(RLNE5108221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
5105 Lowell Blvd has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 5105 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 5105 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 5105 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5105 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5105 Lowell Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity