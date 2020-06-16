All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5 S Elati St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5 S Elati St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5 S Elati St

5 South Elati Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5 South Elati Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in the Heart of BAKER - South Broadway - Property Id: 175977

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!!
5 S. Elati St. #3. HISTORIC BAKER DISTRICT - 1239 Square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 2 story townhouse located in the heart of Baker, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with eating space, finished basement, fenced patio, walking distance to shops and restaurants, across the street from Dailey Park, 1 car garage, MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175977
Property Id 175977

(RLNE5398730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 S Elati St have any available units?
5 S Elati St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 S Elati St have?
Some of 5 S Elati St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 S Elati St currently offering any rent specials?
5 S Elati St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 S Elati St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 S Elati St is pet friendly.
Does 5 S Elati St offer parking?
Yes, 5 S Elati St offers parking.
Does 5 S Elati St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 S Elati St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 S Elati St have a pool?
No, 5 S Elati St does not have a pool.
Does 5 S Elati St have accessible units?
No, 5 S Elati St does not have accessible units.
Does 5 S Elati St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 S Elati St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University