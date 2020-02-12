All apartments in Denver
4956 N Umatilla St

4956 Umatilla St · No Longer Available
Location

4956 Umatilla St, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Available in Desirable Sunnyside Neighborhood! Open House This Friday from 3:00-4:30 PM - This beautifully remodeled ranch home is ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy this huge spacious fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining. The fully-applianced kitchen includes a gas stove. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and an upgraded paint package. This 957 square foot house sits on a 6,250 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1948. Nearby schools include Beach Court Elementary School, Strive Prep - Sunnyside Campus and Guardian Angels, near Chaffee Park, Regis University and Rocky Mountain Lake Park. The closest grocery stores are Colorado Ranch Market, Shamrock Foods and Sunnyside Natural Market. This home will not last long!

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets OK (upon approval) Fees Apply

Contact: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near 50th & Tejon St

(RLNE5439649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 N Umatilla St have any available units?
4956 N Umatilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4956 N Umatilla St have?
Some of 4956 N Umatilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 N Umatilla St currently offering any rent specials?
4956 N Umatilla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 N Umatilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4956 N Umatilla St is pet friendly.
Does 4956 N Umatilla St offer parking?
No, 4956 N Umatilla St does not offer parking.
Does 4956 N Umatilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4956 N Umatilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 N Umatilla St have a pool?
No, 4956 N Umatilla St does not have a pool.
Does 4956 N Umatilla St have accessible units?
No, 4956 N Umatilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 N Umatilla St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 N Umatilla St does not have units with dishwashers.

