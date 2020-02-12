4956 N Umatilla St

Amenities

Home Available in Desirable Sunnyside Neighborhood! Open House This Friday from 3:00-4:30 PM - This beautifully remodeled ranch home is ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy this huge spacious fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining. The fully-applianced kitchen includes a gas stove. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and an upgraded paint package. This 957 square foot house sits on a 6,250 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1948. Nearby schools include Beach Court Elementary School, Strive Prep - Sunnyside Campus and Guardian Angels, near Chaffee Park, Regis University and Rocky Mountain Lake Park. The closest grocery stores are Colorado Ranch Market, Shamrock Foods and Sunnyside Natural Market. This home will not last long!



~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets OK (upon approval) Fees Apply



Contact: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near 50th & Tejon St



