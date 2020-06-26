486 Jackson Street

Amenities

- Sophisticated town home in Cherry Creek North. Great layout with a newly finished basement. Walkable to Denver's best shopping and restaurants. Main floor consists of living area with 1/2 bath that flows into an open floor plan with dining area and remodeled kitchen, featuring high end appliances, solid surface counter-tops, and a pantry to die for! Second floor has a bonus space with vaulted ceilings, perfect for an office or play area. Expansive master bedroom with fireplace and walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Enormous 5 Piece Master Bath. Second bedroom on upper level has own bath & walk in closet. Basement complete with family room, 3rd Bedroom, beautiful 3/4 bathroom plus extra storage. Attached 2 Car Garage with private fenced yard/patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Water, sewer, trash, recycling and HOA fees included with rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4962352)