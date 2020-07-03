All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Admiral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Admiral
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

Admiral

850 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6341e3b0e1 ---- Admiral Apartments offer studios and 1-bedrooms in the Hale neighborhood of Denver. These apartments feature updated finishes, walk-in closets, air conditioning (in select units), plus designer floors and plenty of closet space. The building has on-site laundry, wireless internet, and reserved off-street parking. Part of the Hale neighborhood, the Admiral Apartments are just a short walk from Trader Joe&rsquo;s, Snooze Eatery, and Rose Hospital, and are convenient to schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Admiral have any available units?
Admiral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Admiral have?
Some of Admiral's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Admiral currently offering any rent specials?
Admiral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Admiral pet-friendly?
No, Admiral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Admiral offer parking?
Yes, Admiral offers parking.
Does Admiral have units with washers and dryers?
No, Admiral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Admiral have a pool?
No, Admiral does not have a pool.
Does Admiral have accessible units?
No, Admiral does not have accessible units.
Does Admiral have units with dishwashers?
No, Admiral does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University