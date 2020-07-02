4720 E Eighth Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0275941029 ---- Mayor Apartments, located at the corner of 8th and Dexter, offers 1-bedrooms with lots of closet space, on-site laundry facilities, and air conditioning in select units. Reserved parking is available. Mayor Apartments are close to lots of great restaurants, shops and parks, in the residential Hale neighborhood. Snooze Eatery and Trader Joe?s are nearby, as are the Cherry Creek shopping district, and Congress and City Parks. Rose and VA Hospitals are within walking distance. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Carpeted Living Area Controlled Access Disposal Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds