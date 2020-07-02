All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4720 E Eighth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4720 E Eighth Ave
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

4720 E Eighth Ave

4720 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4720 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0275941029 ---- Mayor Apartments, located at the corner of 8th and Dexter, offers 1-bedrooms with lots of closet space, on-site laundry facilities, and air conditioning in select units. Reserved parking is available. Mayor Apartments are close to lots of great restaurants, shops and parks, in the residential Hale neighborhood. Snooze Eatery and Trader Joe?s are nearby, as are the Cherry Creek shopping district, and Congress and City Parks. Rose and VA Hospitals are within walking distance. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Carpeted Living Area Controlled Access Disposal Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 E Eighth Ave have any available units?
4720 E Eighth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 E Eighth Ave have?
Some of 4720 E Eighth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 E Eighth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4720 E Eighth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 E Eighth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 E Eighth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4720 E Eighth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4720 E Eighth Ave offers parking.
Does 4720 E Eighth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 E Eighth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 E Eighth Ave have a pool?
No, 4720 E Eighth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4720 E Eighth Ave have accessible units?
No, 4720 E Eighth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 E Eighth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 E Eighth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University