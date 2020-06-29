All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

4648 Federal Boulevard

4648 Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Denver! Large kitchen and living room upstairs with 2 bedrooms and bathroom, downstairs has a family room with laundry and 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom, huge fenced in backyard with detached 2 car garage. Call to see this one today!
Spacious 5 bedroom in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Denver! Large kitchen and living room upstairs with 2 bedrooms and bathroom, downstairs has a family room with laundry and 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom, huge fenced in backyard with detached 2 car garage. Call to see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Federal Boulevard have any available units?
4648 Federal Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Federal Boulevard have?
Some of 4648 Federal Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Federal Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Federal Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Federal Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4648 Federal Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4648 Federal Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Federal Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4648 Federal Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Federal Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Federal Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4648 Federal Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Federal Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4648 Federal Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Federal Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Federal Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
