4505 S Yosemite St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2,300 sq ft. free standing ranch home is available in the exclusive Stoney Brook development. Located in the heart of the DTC, the home features easy access to the Light Rail, I-25, I-225 and is less than a mile from Cherry Creek Reservoir and Cherry Creek H.S.! The home was renovated in 2014 with new appliances, new granite counter tops, new tile in the master bath, new carpet and paint, hardwood floors in Kitchen and Den/Study. There is a large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, a large gas fireplace, two car garage and central air and heat. This is one of the rare free standing ranches in Stoneybrook and features a private fenced in patio and secluded deck next to a quite stream.

Longer term leases preferred, Available December 2018. No Smokers, Pets ok with approval and additional deposit. Call Mike at 303 799-1552 for an appointment to view the home.