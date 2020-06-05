All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4505 S Yosemite St

4505 S Yosemite St · No Longer Available
Location

4505 S Yosemite St, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2,300 sq ft. free standing ranch home is available in the exclusive Stoney Brook development. Located in the heart of the DTC, the home features easy access to the Light Rail, I-25, I-225 and is less than a mile from Cherry Creek Reservoir and Cherry Creek H.S.! The home was renovated in 2014 with new appliances, new granite counter tops, new tile in the master bath, new carpet and paint, hardwood floors in Kitchen and Den/Study. There is a large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, a large gas fireplace, two car garage and central air and heat. This is one of the rare free standing ranches in Stoneybrook and features a private fenced in patio and secluded deck next to a quite stream.
Longer term leases preferred, Available December 2018. No Smokers, Pets ok with approval and additional deposit. Call Mike at 303 799-1552 for an appointment to view the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 S Yosemite St have any available units?
4505 S Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 S Yosemite St have?
Some of 4505 S Yosemite St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 S Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
4505 S Yosemite St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 S Yosemite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4505 S Yosemite St is pet friendly.
Does 4505 S Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 4505 S Yosemite St does offer parking.
Does 4505 S Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4505 S Yosemite St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 S Yosemite St have a pool?
No, 4505 S Yosemite St does not have a pool.
Does 4505 S Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 4505 S Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 S Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4505 S Yosemite St has units with dishwashers.
