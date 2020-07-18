All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4384 Xavier St

4384 North Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Location

4384 North Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 4-Bed Near The Highlands- Fenced Yard & Garage! - This brand new remodel is a must-see and is in a location that can't be beat! Near The Highlands where you can spend an afternoon shopping for everything from unique art to handmade jewelry from Colorado artists, and pig-out at one of the many local eateries.

You will fall in love with this unique 1920s home which has been totally remodeled, complete with a finished basement. Gorgeous maple flooring throughout the main and 2nd floor and one of a kind built-ins make the home warm and inviting. The open floor plan carries you from the family room into the kitchen which features brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops. All bathroom have been fully remodeled as well and feature beautiful hand-laid tile. The stunning master bedroom features en-suite 5 piece bath.

Tons of storage AND workshop ready in the detached oversized 2-car garage. Home also features a maintenance free backyard with turf that stays green all year long!

Washer/dryer hookups. Offering Lease Term Of 6 Months/Less OR 15 Month Leases Will Also Be Considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4577947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4384 Xavier St have any available units?
4384 Xavier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4384 Xavier St have?
Some of 4384 Xavier St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4384 Xavier St currently offering any rent specials?
4384 Xavier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4384 Xavier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4384 Xavier St is pet friendly.
Does 4384 Xavier St offer parking?
Yes, 4384 Xavier St offers parking.
Does 4384 Xavier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4384 Xavier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4384 Xavier St have a pool?
No, 4384 Xavier St does not have a pool.
Does 4384 Xavier St have accessible units?
No, 4384 Xavier St does not have accessible units.
Does 4384 Xavier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4384 Xavier St does not have units with dishwashers.
