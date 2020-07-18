4384 Xavier St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 4-Bed Near The Highlands- Fenced Yard & Garage! - This brand new remodel is a must-see and is in a location that can't be beat! Near The Highlands where you can spend an afternoon shopping for everything from unique art to handmade jewelry from Colorado artists, and pig-out at one of the many local eateries.



You will fall in love with this unique 1920s home which has been totally remodeled, complete with a finished basement. Gorgeous maple flooring throughout the main and 2nd floor and one of a kind built-ins make the home warm and inviting. The open floor plan carries you from the family room into the kitchen which features brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops. All bathroom have been fully remodeled as well and feature beautiful hand-laid tile. The stunning master bedroom features en-suite 5 piece bath.



Tons of storage AND workshop ready in the detached oversized 2-car garage. Home also features a maintenance free backyard with turf that stays green all year long!



Washer/dryer hookups. Offering Lease Term Of 6 Months/Less OR 15 Month Leases Will Also Be Considered.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4577947)