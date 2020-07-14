All apartments in Denver
LoHi Landing

2910 West 32nd Avenue · (251) 302-6600
Location

2910 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2910 W 32nd Avenue 201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LoHi Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
smoke-free community
Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Denver, LoHi Landing combines luxury with affordability. Living in the heart of the Lower Highland ( LoHi ) neighborhood, our residents are located just 2 miles from Union Station, Pepsi Center, Broncos Stadium and Denver’s Centennial ​Gardens. Bookstores, boutiques, charming restaurants, wine shops, and rooftop bars are within walking distance at Highland Square located on West 32nd Avenue.

At LoHi Landing pets are welcome, off-street parking is available, and rent includes water/trash. Our community offers several spacious floor plans with plenty of extra storage, private balconies, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryers. Call today to see your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LoHi Landing have any available units?
LoHi Landing has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LoHi Landing have?
Some of LoHi Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LoHi Landing currently offering any rent specials?
LoHi Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LoHi Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, LoHi Landing is pet friendly.
Does LoHi Landing offer parking?
Yes, LoHi Landing offers parking.
Does LoHi Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LoHi Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LoHi Landing have a pool?
No, LoHi Landing does not have a pool.
Does LoHi Landing have accessible units?
Yes, LoHi Landing has accessible units.
Does LoHi Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LoHi Landing has units with dishwashers.
