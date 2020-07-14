Amenities
Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Denver, LoHi Landing combines luxury with affordability. Living in the heart of the Lower Highland ( LoHi ) neighborhood, our residents are located just 2 miles from Union Station, Pepsi Center, Broncos Stadium and Denver’s Centennial Gardens. Bookstores, boutiques, charming restaurants, wine shops, and rooftop bars are within walking distance at Highland Square located on West 32nd Avenue.
At LoHi Landing pets are welcome, off-street parking is available, and rent includes water/trash. Our community offers several spacious floor plans with plenty of extra storage, private balconies, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryers. Call today to see your next home!