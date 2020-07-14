Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking smoke-free community

Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Denver, LoHi Landing combines luxury with affordability. Living in the heart of the Lower Highland ( LoHi ) neighborhood, our residents are located just 2 miles from Union Station, Pepsi Center, Broncos Stadium and Denver’s Centennial ​Gardens. Bookstores, boutiques, charming restaurants, wine shops, and rooftop bars are within walking distance at Highland Square located on West 32nd Avenue.



At LoHi Landing pets are welcome, off-street parking is available, and rent includes water/trash. Our community offers several spacious floor plans with plenty of extra storage, private balconies, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryers. Call today to see your next home!