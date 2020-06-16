4145 Xavier St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage cats allowed

Available May 2020.



Comes fully furnished, except for beds.

First months rent and security deposit required.

Minimum one-year lease or a two year lease with a $100 per month discount.

No mmj, or recreational drugs. Dogs ok with pet deposit. Prefer no cats.



We are looking for a family/couple/single renter(s) to enjoy and take care of our home just like if it was theirs. We truly love our home and will strive to find someone to take good care of it for us. I believe in bringing something back in better ways then how I received it.



We thank you for caring for our home and treating it as if it was yours!



Video tour: https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1246029?_a=1&_b=0&_l=1#!/



Beautiful ranch style home in the heart of Berkeley Highlands; the home is very quiet, private and safe with large outdoor spaces for families, kids, dogs and entertaining. The many windows provide wonderful natural light and make the space feel even larger. The open large backyard soaks in the sun while multiple shaded patio areas and a 14x12 pergola provides shade during those hot days.



The home has a great location:

4 blocks from Tennyson St, and a 5 minute walk to two large parks.

8 minute drive to downtown

2 minutes to i70

1 hour to Breckenridge and Summit County

20 minutes to Red Rocks

4 minute drive to King Soopers or Sprouts

8 minute drive to Home Depot and Costco

2 minute drive to Walmart and Molly’s liquor



Home specs:

3 bed, 2 bath with over 1600 sqft finished space

New front yard security fence

Large open floor plan with renovated kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel appliances open to the family and dining area

Air conditioning and forced air heating and cooling

Additional 13x13 office/second family room/non-conforming bedroom in basement

Clean, no smoking environments

Friendly tree-lined neighborhood

Restored vintage coved ceilings and plaster walls

Included Simply Safe home security system (requires a permit and ONLY $20/month monitoring)



Bedrooms:

Master suite, renovated bathroom with a walk in shower and stacked washer/dryer, french doors to the sunroom, and built in cedar closets

Large second bedroom with two deep closets

Second bedroom with a deep closet and window looking out into the sunroom and back yard



Sunroom and backyard:

200 sqft finished sunroom with heating, a glass wall and pull-out couch

Huge 6640 sqft lot with a massive private backyard, over 500 sqft of finished patio, lots of grass, kids playground, privacy fencing, and a 14x12 pergola



Garage and shop:

2 car main oversized garage

1 car oversized garage with work/wood shop and lots of built in storage



Updated systems: furnace, electrical service panel and wiring, newer windows, roof, sprinklers, kitchen w/ maple cabinets, slab granite, stainless steel kitchen appliances and gas range.



I am local and can be available for property maintenance or questions. If I cannot fix the issue, either a professional handymen or service providers will be contacted. A list of trusted providers that know the property will be given at lease signing.