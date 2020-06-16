All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4145 Xavier St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4145 Xavier St
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:11 AM

4145 Xavier St

4145 Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4145 Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
Available May 2020.

Comes fully furnished, except for beds.
First months rent and security deposit required.
Minimum one-year lease or a two year lease with a $100 per month discount.
No mmj, or recreational drugs. Dogs ok with pet deposit. Prefer no cats.

We are looking for a family/couple/single renter(s) to enjoy and take care of our home just like if it was theirs. We truly love our home and will strive to find someone to take good care of it for us. I believe in bringing something back in better ways then how I received it.

We thank you for caring for our home and treating it as if it was yours!

Video tour: https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1246029?_a=1&_b=0&_l=1#!/

Beautiful ranch style home in the heart of Berkeley Highlands; the home is very quiet, private and safe with large outdoor spaces for families, kids, dogs and entertaining. The many windows provide wonderful natural light and make the space feel even larger. The open large backyard soaks in the sun while multiple shaded patio areas and a 14x12 pergola provides shade during those hot days.

The home has a great location:
4 blocks from Tennyson St, and a 5 minute walk to two large parks.
8 minute drive to downtown
2 minutes to i70
1 hour to Breckenridge and Summit County
20 minutes to Red Rocks
4 minute drive to King Soopers or Sprouts
8 minute drive to Home Depot and Costco
2 minute drive to Walmart and Molly’s liquor

Home specs:
3 bed, 2 bath with over 1600 sqft finished space
New front yard security fence
Large open floor plan with renovated kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel appliances open to the family and dining area
Air conditioning and forced air heating and cooling
Additional 13x13 office/second family room/non-conforming bedroom in basement
Clean, no smoking environments
Friendly tree-lined neighborhood
Restored vintage coved ceilings and plaster walls
Included Simply Safe home security system (requires a permit and ONLY $20/month monitoring)

Bedrooms:
Master suite, renovated bathroom with a walk in shower and stacked washer/dryer, french doors to the sunroom, and built in cedar closets
Large second bedroom with two deep closets
Second bedroom with a deep closet and window looking out into the sunroom and back yard

Sunroom and backyard:
200 sqft finished sunroom with heating, a glass wall and pull-out couch
Huge 6640 sqft lot with a massive private backyard, over 500 sqft of finished patio, lots of grass, kids playground, privacy fencing, and a 14x12 pergola

Garage and shop:
2 car main oversized garage
1 car oversized garage with work/wood shop and lots of built in storage

Updated systems: furnace, electrical service panel and wiring, newer windows, roof, sprinklers, kitchen w/ maple cabinets, slab granite, stainless steel kitchen appliances and gas range.

I am local and can be available for property maintenance or questions. If I cannot fix the issue, either a professional handymen or service providers will be contacted. A list of trusted providers that know the property will be given at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Xavier St have any available units?
4145 Xavier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Xavier St have?
Some of 4145 Xavier St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Xavier St currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Xavier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Xavier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 Xavier St is pet friendly.
Does 4145 Xavier St offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Xavier St offers parking.
Does 4145 Xavier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4145 Xavier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Xavier St have a pool?
No, 4145 Xavier St does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Xavier St have accessible units?
No, 4145 Xavier St does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Xavier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 Xavier St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University