All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3953 Inca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3953 Inca Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:17 AM

3953 Inca Street

3953 Inca Street · (303) 768-8255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3953 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3953 Inca Street · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
*** Housing Vouchers Accepted *** - Move-in ready! Available Now!

Link to virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4J4ZUA3zt4o

Reach out to us to find out how to submit your free application!

Come tour this beautiful new construction townhome in Downtown Denver! This unit features two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an attached two car garage, and in unit washer and dryer. The kitchen has granite countertops, brand new appliances, and an open floor plan with space for both eating and entertaining. Large windows throughout the home let in plenty of natural light, while professionally installed blinds allow you to adjust to your comfort. On the rooftop you will find a spacious patio perfect for enjoying a Colorado sunset, or the views of the Denver skyline. Just a short distance away is easy access to I-25, CU Denver, Metro University, and the many restaurants and shops at Lohi. Section 8 is accepted!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Inca Street have any available units?
3953 Inca Street has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 Inca Street have?
Some of 3953 Inca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 Inca Street currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Inca Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Inca Street pet-friendly?
No, 3953 Inca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3953 Inca Street offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Inca Street does offer parking.
Does 3953 Inca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3953 Inca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Inca Street have a pool?
No, 3953 Inca Street does not have a pool.
Does 3953 Inca Street have accessible units?
No, 3953 Inca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Inca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3953 Inca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3953 Inca Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity