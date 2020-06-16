3953 Inca Street

Amenities

*** Housing Vouchers Accepted *** - Move-in ready! Available Now!



Link to virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4J4ZUA3zt4o



Reach out to us to find out how to submit your free application!



Come tour this beautiful new construction townhome in Downtown Denver! This unit features two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an attached two car garage, and in unit washer and dryer. The kitchen has granite countertops, brand new appliances, and an open floor plan with space for both eating and entertaining. Large windows throughout the home let in plenty of natural light, while professionally installed blinds allow you to adjust to your comfort. On the rooftop you will find a spacious patio perfect for enjoying a Colorado sunset, or the views of the Denver skyline. Just a short distance away is easy access to I-25, CU Denver, Metro University, and the many restaurants and shops at Lohi. Section 8 is accepted!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



No Pets Allowed



