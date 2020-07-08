All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

390 N. Ogden St.

390 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

390 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
390 N. Ogden St. Available 06/15/20 Affordable Historic One Bedroom! Great Location !! - This home is minutes from Down Town Denver and will be available June 15th.

Awesome one bedroom one bath Duplex located in Denver. This amazing home is located one mile from Cherry Creek mall, Wash Park, Baker, and Broadway. Walking distance to Pablo's coffee, Traders Joes and lots of great restaurants.

This home features a Large living room with an updated kitchen. Living room features hardwood floors.
Cute kitchen with cabinet space and newer appliances. One bedroom with a full bathroom. Off of the kitchen is an office/Den that leads to the back yard.
Back yard is fenced and this amazing home comes with a one car garage!!

Pet Rent $40 monthly.

This home will not last!
Call today or text today.
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4875415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 N. Ogden St. have any available units?
390 N. Ogden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 N. Ogden St. have?
Some of 390 N. Ogden St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 N. Ogden St. currently offering any rent specials?
390 N. Ogden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 N. Ogden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 N. Ogden St. is pet friendly.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. offer parking?
Yes, 390 N. Ogden St. offers parking.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have a pool?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not have a pool.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have accessible units?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not have units with dishwashers.

