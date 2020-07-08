Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

390 N. Ogden St. Available 06/15/20 Affordable Historic One Bedroom! Great Location !! - This home is minutes from Down Town Denver and will be available June 15th.



Awesome one bedroom one bath Duplex located in Denver. This amazing home is located one mile from Cherry Creek mall, Wash Park, Baker, and Broadway. Walking distance to Pablo's coffee, Traders Joes and lots of great restaurants.



This home features a Large living room with an updated kitchen. Living room features hardwood floors.

Cute kitchen with cabinet space and newer appliances. One bedroom with a full bathroom. Off of the kitchen is an office/Den that leads to the back yard.

Back yard is fenced and this amazing home comes with a one car garage!!



Pet Rent $40 monthly.



This home will not last!

Call today or text today.

(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Cats Allowed



