West Highlands 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Available Immediately. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets. Unit has new carpet, new paint, and washer and dryer hookups. Perfectly situated between Highland Square and Tennyson, easy stroll to either! For more information or to set up a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com