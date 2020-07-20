All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:15 PM

3826 Ireland Ct

3826 Ireland Court · No Longer Available
Location

3826 Ireland Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bed/2 bath home backing to open space - Quiet 3 bedroom + loft, 2 bath home in Green Valley Ranch on a cul de sac. Backing to open space. Open living, dining and kitchen area on the main floor. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms/2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, views of the south facing open space and spacious 3/4 master bath.The other 2 bedrooms are roomy and share a full bathroom. All this plus laundry and a bonus loft/office overlooking the stairs.
The sliding glass doors off of the dining room leads to the back patio and a serene, beautiful back yard.
All kitchen appliances included, A/C, 2 car garage. New carpeting throughout! New water heater. Excellent access to Airport (DIA) and I-70;
Close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, public transportation and highways.
**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month.**
Utilities and yard maintenance NOT included.
Application Fee $40 for each adult
1st month and security deposit to move in
Enjoy this quiet neighborhood
Pets NOT allowed
Please inquire for additional information or to set a showing.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Ireland Ct have any available units?
3826 Ireland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Ireland Ct have?
Some of 3826 Ireland Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Ireland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Ireland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Ireland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Ireland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Ireland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Ireland Ct offers parking.
Does 3826 Ireland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 Ireland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Ireland Ct have a pool?
No, 3826 Ireland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Ireland Ct have accessible units?
No, 3826 Ireland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Ireland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 Ireland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
