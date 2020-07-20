3826 Ireland Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bed/2 bath home backing to open space - Quiet 3 bedroom + loft, 2 bath home in Green Valley Ranch on a cul de sac. Backing to open space. Open living, dining and kitchen area on the main floor. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms/2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, views of the south facing open space and spacious 3/4 master bath.The other 2 bedrooms are roomy and share a full bathroom. All this plus laundry and a bonus loft/office overlooking the stairs.

The sliding glass doors off of the dining room leads to the back patio and a serene, beautiful back yard.

All kitchen appliances included, A/C, 2 car garage. New carpeting throughout! New water heater. Excellent access to Airport (DIA) and I-70;

Close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, public transportation and highways.

**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month.**

Utilities and yard maintenance NOT included.

Application Fee $40 for each adult

1st month and security deposit to move in

Enjoy this quiet neighborhood

Pets NOT allowed

Please inquire for additional information or to set a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4477645)