All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3722 Lafayette.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3722 Lafayette
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:50 AM

3722 Lafayette

3722 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3722 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
yoga
Magnificent brick 2 bed updated contemporary home in the classic Cole neighborhood. This home has laundry supplied, gas over/range and dishwasher. Backyard and secured storage shed that could be a sound studio, yoga studio, study or office.

Enjoy the classic architecture with exposed brick and wood floors.

Walking distance to the train station to the DIA, 5 doors down from St Charles Recreation center and small park to walk furry friends. This is the heart of RiNo with shops, brewery's and restaurants within walking distance.

Tenant responsible for all utilities
Pets are considered on an individual basis.
Magnificent brick 2 bed updated contemporary home in the classic Cole neighborhood. This home has laundry supplied, gas over/range and dishwasher. Backyard and secured storage shed that could be a sound studio, yoga studio, study or office.

Enjoy the classic architecture with exposed brick and wood floors.

Walking distance to the train station to the DIA, 5 doors down from St Charles Recreation center and small park to walk furry friends. This is the heart of RiNo with shops, brewery's and restaurants within walking distance.

Tenant responsible for all utilities
Pets are considered on an individual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Lafayette have any available units?
3722 Lafayette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 Lafayette have?
Some of 3722 Lafayette's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does 3722 Lafayette offer parking?
No, 3722 Lafayette does not offer parking.
Does 3722 Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Lafayette have a pool?
No, 3722 Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does 3722 Lafayette have accessible units?
No, 3722 Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 Lafayette has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University