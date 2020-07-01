3509 W CONEJOS PL

Amenities
Beautiful Rowhome with Stunning Views - Property Id: 252516
Beautiful three story town-home with rooftop deck! Lower level boasts a home office and half bath with access to attached two car garage. The main level is a wide open floor plan with beautiful white counter tops, dining area, spacious living room, and oversized balcony. Two bedrooms are located upstairs. The master boasts two closets, one walk in, and attached full bath. Spacious guest room with full bath. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included! Finally, enjoy the spacious rooftop patio with amazing views.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252516
No Dogs Allowed
