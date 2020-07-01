All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3509 W CONEJOS PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3509 W CONEJOS PL
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3509 W CONEJOS PL

3509 West Conejos Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3509 West Conejos Place, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Rowhome with Stunning Views - Property Id: 252516

Beautiful three story town-home with rooftop deck! Lower level boasts a home office and half bath with access to attached two car garage. The main level is a wide open floor plan with beautiful white counter tops, dining area, spacious living room, and oversized balcony. Two bedrooms are located upstairs. The master boasts two closets, one walk in, and attached full bath. Spacious guest room with full bath. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included! Finally, enjoy the spacious rooftop patio with amazing views.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252516
Property Id 252516

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5676470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 W CONEJOS PL have any available units?
3509 W CONEJOS PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 W CONEJOS PL have?
Some of 3509 W CONEJOS PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 W CONEJOS PL currently offering any rent specials?
3509 W CONEJOS PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 W CONEJOS PL pet-friendly?
No, 3509 W CONEJOS PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3509 W CONEJOS PL offer parking?
Yes, 3509 W CONEJOS PL offers parking.
Does 3509 W CONEJOS PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 W CONEJOS PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 W CONEJOS PL have a pool?
No, 3509 W CONEJOS PL does not have a pool.
Does 3509 W CONEJOS PL have accessible units?
No, 3509 W CONEJOS PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 W CONEJOS PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 W CONEJOS PL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University