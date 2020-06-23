All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

344 Delaware St

344 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

344 North Delaware Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Victorian Home in Baker, Steps from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment on Broadway with Easy Access to Downtown Denver - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,280
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $45 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4619644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Delaware St have any available units?
344 Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Delaware St have?
Some of 344 Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
344 Delaware St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 344 Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 344 Delaware St does offer parking.
Does 344 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 344 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 344 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 344 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
