3416 N Cook St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

This charming 2BR/1BA duplex for rent in the up-and-coming North Denver location. Just off of Bruce Randolph and Cook Street and only one block from beautiful Nairobi Park. This home has easy access to Colorado Blvd, Denver Museum of Nature & History, Denver ZOO, City Park, and SO MUCH MORE!



This property IS available for DHA Section 8



Details:

Wood Flooring living area and kitchen

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer!!!

Huge, Enclosed, Shared Yard

Off-street Parking with Ample Street Availability



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.



Easy Access to Downtown Denver, I-25, I-70, and so much more!



For Showings, call or text Christine @ (720)469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact listed. Photos are not of exact home.