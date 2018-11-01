All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3416 N Cook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3416 N Cook St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

3416 N Cook St

3416 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3416 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This charming 2BR/1BA duplex for rent in the up-and-coming North Denver location. Just off of Bruce Randolph and Cook Street and only one block from beautiful Nairobi Park. This home has easy access to Colorado Blvd, Denver Museum of Nature & History, Denver ZOO, City Park, and SO MUCH MORE!

This property IS available for DHA Section 8

Details:
Wood Flooring living area and kitchen
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer!!!
Huge, Enclosed, Shared Yard
Off-street Parking with Ample Street Availability

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.

Easy Access to Downtown Denver, I-25, I-70, and so much more!

For Showings, call or text Christine @ (720)469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact listed. Photos are not of exact home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 N Cook St have any available units?
3416 N Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 N Cook St have?
Some of 3416 N Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 N Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
3416 N Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 N Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 N Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 3416 N Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 3416 N Cook St offers parking.
Does 3416 N Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 N Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 N Cook St have a pool?
No, 3416 N Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 3416 N Cook St have accessible units?
No, 3416 N Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 N Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 N Cook St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University