All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
336 E 1st Ave Apt 308
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

336 E 1st Ave Apt 308

336 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

336 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning, One bedroom, one bath 844 sq ft, third-floor condo in Beautiful condo in Washington Park West offers upgraded finishing throughout including 10 ft ceilings, wide plank hardwood and marble flooring with radiant heat, oversize windows and sliding doors for great natural lighting, and a full patio with great views of downtown Denver. Kitchen is beautifully finished with granite countertops, oversized island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry that opens to the great room with marble fireplace. Master has two large walk-in closets, bathroom is tiled with modern vanity and seamless glass shower doors. Additional flex space can be used as a sitting area or office space. This community offers amenities including a rooftop outdoor community area with surround sound, fire pit and gas grill. This unit includes one reserved parking spot, A/C and washer/dryer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or HWY 7. Near great shopping and restaurants.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, and electric. Utilities included in rent: water, trash and sewer.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 have any available units?
336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 have?
Some of 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 currently offering any rent specials?
336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 is pet friendly.
Does 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 offer parking?
Yes, 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 offers parking.
Does 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 have a pool?
No, 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 does not have a pool.
Does 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 have accessible units?
No, 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 E 1st Ave Apt 308 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University