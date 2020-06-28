336 E 1st Ave Apt 308

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning, One bedroom, one bath 844 sq ft, third-floor condo in Beautiful condo in Washington Park West offers upgraded finishing throughout including 10 ft ceilings, wide plank hardwood and marble flooring with radiant heat, oversize windows and sliding doors for great natural lighting, and a full patio with great views of downtown Denver. Kitchen is beautifully finished with granite countertops, oversized island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry that opens to the great room with marble fireplace. Master has two large walk-in closets, bathroom is tiled with modern vanity and seamless glass shower doors. Additional flex space can be used as a sitting area or office space. This community offers amenities including a rooftop outdoor community area with surround sound, fire pit and gas grill. This unit includes one reserved parking spot, A/C and washer/dryer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or HWY 7. Near great shopping and restaurants.



Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, and electric. Utilities included in rent: water, trash and sewer.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.