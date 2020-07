Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Views, location and a great neighborhood. Don't miss out on this great home. Nice big open kitchen, comfortable living room, 2 bedrooms downstairs, and washer/dryer in unit. Large concrete patio and large private yard in back w trees and storage shed. You will love making this your new home. Small pets will be considered.