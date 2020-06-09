All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:43 PM

3301 Navajo Street #1

3301 North Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3301 North Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3301 Navajo Street #1 Available 08/01/19 Fully Furnished Two Bedroom Condo In Lo-Hi!! AMAZING Location!! - When you walk in the front door of this spacious and beautifully furnished LoHi condo, you'll find hardwood floors throughout the open living area, which is surrounded by lots of windows for great natural light. The living area opens into the kitchen with tile counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Off the main living area is a hallway that flows through the rest of the home. A full bathroom with tile floors and a guest bedroom with carpet and a spacious closet are down the hall. The master bedroom is also carpeted with a walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Stacked washer/dryer included. One garage parking space included + street parking.

This home is fully furnished with all of the items seen in the photos. Not included are linens and some basic dishware. Tenant responsible for all utilities. A dog might be considered with a refundable pet deposit.

We are pre-leasing this home for a move-in date of August 1, 2019. SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY MONDAY - FRIDAY BETWEEN 9AM-6PM. PLEASE CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1866192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Navajo Street #1 have any available units?
3301 Navajo Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Navajo Street #1 have?
Some of 3301 Navajo Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Navajo Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Navajo Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Navajo Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Navajo Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Navajo Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Navajo Street #1 offers parking.
Does 3301 Navajo Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Navajo Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Navajo Street #1 have a pool?
No, 3301 Navajo Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Navajo Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 3301 Navajo Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Navajo Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Navajo Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

