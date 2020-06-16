All apartments in Denver
3225 North Pecos Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:05 PM

3225 North Pecos Street

3225 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
community garden
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 9th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Great duplex in popular Highlands neighborhood with amazing views of downtown Denver! This three-level 2 bed 2 bath townhome in LoHi features separate living and dining rooms, tiled decorative fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of light, unfinished basement for added storage, large yard and 1 off-alley parking spot street parking is also readily available. Community garden nearby! Around the corner from many great restaurants and bars and walking distance to LoHi and Downtown! Schools: Valdez Elementary: North High School.

Water and sewer already included in price. Tenants pay gas electric trash. Washer and dryer included. Pets Allowed. Don't miss out on this charming townhome!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 North Pecos Street have any available units?
3225 North Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 North Pecos Street have?
Some of 3225 North Pecos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 North Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
3225 North Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 North Pecos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 North Pecos Street is pet friendly.
Does 3225 North Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 3225 North Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 3225 North Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 North Pecos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 North Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 3225 North Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 3225 North Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 3225 North Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 North Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 North Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
