Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

136 S Penn

136 S Pennsylvania St · (720) 499-0936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive 1/2 month free & free parking for a limited time only! Lease in your PJ's! We are now offering virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule your virtual visit!
Location

136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 136 S Penn.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
With modern finishes and charming touches 136 S. Penn is thoughtful design in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOM

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (Studio), $400 (1-Bedroom), $500 (2-Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Combined total weight of 2 pets not to exceed 80 pounds, breed restrictions enforced (no aggressive breeds)
Dogs
rent: $30/month per dog
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Off-street parking: first come, first serve; Reserved parking: $45/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 S Penn have any available units?
136 S Penn has 5 units available starting at $1,148 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 S Penn have?
Some of 136 S Penn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 S Penn currently offering any rent specials?
136 S Penn is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1/2 month free & free parking for a limited time only! Lease in your PJ's! We are now offering virtual tours. Contact us today to schedule your virtual visit!
Is 136 S Penn pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 S Penn is pet friendly.
Does 136 S Penn offer parking?
Yes, 136 S Penn offers parking.
Does 136 S Penn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 S Penn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 S Penn have a pool?
Yes, 136 S Penn has a pool.
Does 136 S Penn have accessible units?
No, 136 S Penn does not have accessible units.
Does 136 S Penn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 S Penn has units with dishwashers.
