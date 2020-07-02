136 S Penn

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (Studio), $400 (1-Bedroom), $500 (2-Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Combined total weight of 2 pets not to exceed 80 pounds, breed restrictions enforced (no aggressive breeds)
Dogs
rent: $30/month per dog
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Off-street parking: first come, first serve; Reserved parking: $45/month.