3122 Umatilla Street

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #869507.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lower Highlands will welcome you with 1,400 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a main floor bath, laundry room, an office, and a washer and dryer in unit.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Commons Park, Hirshorn Park, and South Platte River. Also nearby are Coors Field, LODO, RINO, Sloans Lake, 16th Street Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, North High School, and Denver Montessori Junior and Senior High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



