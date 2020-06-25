All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3122 Umatilla Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3122 Umatilla Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 3:56 PM

3122 Umatilla Street

3122 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3122 Umatilla Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #869507.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lower Highlands will welcome you with 1,400 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a main floor bath, laundry room, an office, and a washer and dryer in unit.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Commons Park, Hirshorn Park, and South Platte River. Also nearby are Coors Field, LODO, RINO, Sloans Lake, 16th Street Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, North High School, and Denver Montessori Junior and Senior High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #869507.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Umatilla Street have any available units?
3122 Umatilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Umatilla Street have?
Some of 3122 Umatilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Umatilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Umatilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Umatilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Umatilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3122 Umatilla Street offer parking?
No, 3122 Umatilla Street does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Umatilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3122 Umatilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Umatilla Street have a pool?
No, 3122 Umatilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Umatilla Street have accessible units?
No, 3122 Umatilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Umatilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Umatilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University