Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:17 AM

2632 Lowell Blvd

2632 North Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2632 North Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
2632 Lowell Blvd Available 05/07/19 Grand 3BD, 3.5BA SloHi Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Yard, and 2-Car Garage - Unbeatable location sandwiched in-between Sloan's Lake and Highlands. Huge master suite with two walk-in closets and 5-piece bathroom. Finished basement has a bonus living area with wet bar and guest room. Will start showings on 5/1.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3937455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
2632 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 2632 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2632 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2632 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
