Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601

2400 East Cherry Creek South · No Longer Available
Location

2400 East Cherry Creek South, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
gym
parking
garage
2 bed 2 bath 1st Class Condo @ One Polo Creek Walk to CC Shopping & Restaurants - Available Now! 2 bed 2 bath, Concierge, A/C, W/D, hardwood floors, 2 garage parking spots and a balcony. The building includes a fitness room, conference room for meetings, and entertaining area with catering facility. No Pets, No Smoking Please. Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. Please call between 9am - 6pm 303-841-1225
For other available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4415260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 have any available units?
2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 have?
Some of 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 pet-friendly?
No, 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 offer parking?
Yes, 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 does offer parking.
Does 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 have a pool?
No, 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 does not have a pool.
Does 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 have accessible units?
No, 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601 does not have units with dishwashers.
