2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #601

Amenities
2 bed 2 bath 1st Class Condo @ One Polo Creek Walk to CC Shopping & Restaurants - Available Now! 2 bed 2 bath, Concierge, A/C, W/D, hardwood floors, 2 garage parking spots and a balcony. The building includes a fitness room, conference room for meetings, and entertaining area with catering facility. No Pets, No Smoking Please. Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. Please call between 9am - 6pm 303-841-1225
For other available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4415260)