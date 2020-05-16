2246 Clarkson St

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator courtyard

Spacious updated 1 bedroom 1 bath in Five Points! This lovely garden level unit features large open living room into kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop, newer cabinets. Freshly painted throughout, and updated bath. Courtyard setting and street parking. Close to Downtown Denver and North Capitol Hill. Minutes away from I-70 and I-25 and numerous RTD lines and only a few blocks from 25th & Welton St light rail station. *Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com *Seeking high quality long term tenant *We do full background checks *visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com