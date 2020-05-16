All apartments in Denver
2246 Clarkson St
2246 Clarkson St

2246 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
2246 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
courtyard
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
elevator
gym
internet access
Spacious updated 1 bedroom 1 bath in Five Points! This lovely garden level unit features large open living room into kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop, newer cabinets. Freshly painted throughout, and updated bath. Courtyard setting and street parking. Close to Downtown Denver and North Capitol Hill. Minutes away from I-70 and I-25 and numerous RTD lines and only a few blocks from 25th & Welton St light rail station. *Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com *Seeking high quality long term tenant *We do full background checks *visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2246 Clarkson St have any available units?
2246 Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 Clarkson St have?
Some of 2246 Clarkson St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Clarkson St pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Clarkson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2246 Clarkson St offer parking?
No, 2246 Clarkson St does not offer parking.
Does 2246 Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Clarkson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 2246 Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 2246 Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.
